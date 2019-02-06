Quantcast

Md. Republican leaders call for cameras at criminal sentencings

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 6, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The top two Republicans in the House of Delegates are calling for cameras in the courtroom at sentencing hearings. The proposal by Dels. Nicholaus Kipke and Kathy Szeliga, the House minority leader and whip, respectively, would create a voluntary exception to prohibitions against broadcasting courtroom proceedings. "A majority of states allow that transparency all around ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo