Quantcast

Ball taps real estate pro to explore Ellicott City development options

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 7, 2019

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball chose commercial real estate professional Michael Smith to lead a committee exploring the creation of an Ellicott City community development corporation. Ball signed an executive order and introduced Smith, who led Montgomery County's failed bid to land Amazon's $5 billion "HQ2" project, as chairman during a news conference on Thursday. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo