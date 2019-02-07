Quantcast

BB&T, SunTrust merger would create Maryland’s second-largest bank

By: Tim Curtis and Associated Press February 7, 2019

A merger between BB&T and SunTrust banks is likely to create the second-largest bank in Maryland; the two combine for more than $20 billion in deposits in the state. The two southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal to create a new bank valued at about $66 billion, the banks said ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo