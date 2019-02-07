Quantcast

Havre de Grace city attorney opens solo practice

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2019

April Caso Ishak, the city attorney for Havre de Grace, has launched her own practice geared toward making legal services more affordable for middle-class people in her community, the firm announced this week. AC Ishak Law LLC handles cases involving estate planning and administration, elder law, business law, property issues and civil litigation out of its ...

