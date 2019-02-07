Quantcast

Loyola Sellinger School to offer free tax preparation services

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business will offer free tax preparation services to qualifying families in the Baltimore community through its Loyola Clinical Centers, 5911 York Road in Belvedere Square. IRS-certified student volunteers from Loyola will file and prepare tax returns at the LCC facility. Frank Izzo, lecturer of accounting, will oversee the students, who ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo