McDaniel College president to serve on 2 national boards

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019

McDaniel College President Roger N. Casey has been appointed to serve on two national boards for higher education. He has been elected as both vice chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) and to the Board of Directors for the American Council on Education (ACE). Casey was unanimously nominated by the executive ...

