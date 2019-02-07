ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL (WORKERS COMPENSATION)

Baltimore County has an immediate opening for a Paralegal experienced in Workers Compensation. Candidate should have an associate in arts degree in paralegal, legal assistant, or closely related field, plus at least two years’ administrative or technical experience assisting in the adjustment and processing of worker’s compensation, vehicle liability, and/or general liability insurance claims.

Competitive salary and benefits package to include vacation, sick time, medical/dental, and retirement.

To view the complete job description and apply online, please visit our website at www.baltimorecountymd.gov

EOE

