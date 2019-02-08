Quantcast

Bill would reform USM Board of Regents

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 8, 2019

Maryland legislators want to reform the University System of Maryland Board of Regents after last fall’s chaos surrounding the University of Maryland, College Park football program led to changes on the board and on campus. Bills in the Senate and the House of Delegates would change the composition of the board, require online streaming of meetings ...

