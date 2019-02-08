Excited crowd packs Hotel Indigo for Path to Excellence networking series

From left, Alice Mutter, a judicial law clerk with the District Court of Maryland; Cindy Atkinson, vice president of relationship development with Hartman Executive Advisors; Janice Miller, director of programs and clinical services with House of Ruth Maryland; and Marie Savoie, of Hartman Executive Advisors, chat during networking. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Taraja Lawery, a student at Coppin State University; Ann Sigman, a partner with Clark Leadership Group; Jennifer Thomas, relationship manager with Kopernik Bank; and Kelly Bowman, vice president of development with BayVanguard Bank, take a break during networking. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
More than 150 people came out to the Hotel Indigo in Baltimore Feb. 5 for the first Path to Excellence Networking Series event of 2019. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Whitney Burton, left, the statewide initiative program manager, STAR TRACK Adolescent Health Program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Tamara Barron, of the Maryland Department of Labor and Regulation, chat during the networking series. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Jacqueline Frierson, third from left, the CEO of The Frierson Group LLC, joins Coppin State University employees Daphine Miller-Clarke, Marcia Cephus, Tenyo Pearl and Brittany Morrell of Coppin State University at the networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Co-hosts Tenyo Pearl, campus director of the Non-Profit Leadership Alliance with Coppin State University; Asma Inge-Hanif, founder and executive director of Inge Benevolent Ministries dba Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter; Marie Hartman, executive vice president and co-founder of Hartman Executive Advisors; Genevieve Regal, a clinical consultant with Confido; Michelle Siri, executive director of The Women’s Law Center of Maryland; Claudia Towles, owner of aMuse Toys; Maureen van Stone, director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities and Project HEAL at Kennedy Kreiger Institute, gather at the event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Past Top 100 Women and Leading Women honorees gather at the Path to Excellence networking series event at Hotel Indigo Feb. 5 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Confidio colleagues Jenna Cunningham, Julia Levin, Genevieve Regal, Carly Davis pose for a photo with Jessica Tiller, executive vice president and co-founder of Weiss PR, during the Path to Excellence event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Terry Weigel, left, and Katie Allston, both with Marian House, pose with the donations attendees brought for the networking event’s nonprofit partner. Marian House is a holistic and healing community for women and their children in need of housing and support services. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
More than 150 people attended the first 2019 Path to Excellence Networking Series event Feb. 5 at Hotel Indigo in Baltimore. The event helped launch The Daily Record’s new Women Who Lead brand along with the latest issue of the Path to Excellence women in business magazine.
Women Who Lead combines the Top 100 Women, Leading Women, Women’s Leadership Summit and Path to Excellence as the premier women events in Maryland. Women Who Lead is designed to bring together women leaders from around the state for networking, leadership and more.
Co-hosts for the event included former Top 100 Women or Leading Women Marie Hartman, executive vice president and co-founder of Hartman Executive Advisors; Asma Inge-Hanif, founder and executive director of Inge Benevolent Ministries Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter; Tenyo Pearl, campus director of the Non-Profit Leadership Alliance with Coppin State University; Genevieve Regal, a clinical consultant with Confidio; Michelle Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center; Claudia Towles, owner of aMuse Toys; and Maureen Van Stone, director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities and Project HEAL.
Keswick is the Path to Excellence series sponsor for 2019 and Hotel Indigo was the host sponsor.
The nonprofit partner at the event was Marian House, a holistic and healing community for women and their children in need of housing and support services. Donations were accepted for the Marian House program.
As part of the event and in conjunction with innovation sponsor Port Covington, three women-owned businesses shared their products with attendees. Those exhibitors included Clear Mask, Deandra Coleman Interiors and Wight Tea Company. Exhibitor applications for the next event can be found at www.thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence.
The next Path to Excellence event is the Women’s Leadership Summit March 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Coppin State University.
