JOHN WALTER MULLICAN, IV v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- 911 recording A jury in the Circuit Court for Frederick County convicted appellant, John Walter Mullican, IV, of first and second-degree assault. The trial court sentenced appellant to twenty-five years’ imprisonment for first-degree assault, suspending all but twenty years. The second-degree assault merged for sentencing purposes. Appellant timely appealed ...

