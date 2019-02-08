Quantcast

Karen Tumulty: Will Democrats rally around Fairfax’s accuser?

By: Commentary: Karen Tumulty February 8, 2019

She has decided we should know her name. It is Vanessa Tyson. And she has decided we should know her story. It is that a man who is poised to become the governor of Virginia sexually assaulted her more than 14 years ago. Now comes a test for the rest of us -- one that shows ...

