Keller named legal editor of The Daily Record

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019

Hope Keller, a veteran journalist with deep roots in Maryland’s legal community, has joined The Daily Record as its legal editor. “We are extremely pleased that Hope has become a part of our team,” said Daily Record Editor Thomas Baden Jr. “She has a great track record of engagement in thoughtful and sophisticated journalism, and we ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

