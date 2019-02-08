Quantcast

Audit: Firms of TEDCO’s advisers got $21M

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 8, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland auditors say two members of an advisory committee formed to provide investment advice for a state venture fund were associated with firms that received more than $21 million through the fund.The report released Friday on the Maryland Technology Development Corporation covers a period from January 2015 to April 2018. TEDCO was created ...

