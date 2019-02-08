Quantcast

All businesses need internal controls

By: Commentary: Robert N. Cantor February 8, 2019

Most owners of large and small businesses agree that incorporating internal controls is the best way to deter, detect and prevent fraud. Although it is true that the implementation of internal controls is easier with companies that have a lot of employees, small businesses also can set up controls that deter fraud. Here is the issue: ...

