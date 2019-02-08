Quantcast

THE PLEASURE ZONE, INC., v. BOARD OF APPEALS FOR PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019

Administrative law -- Zoning violation notice -- Arbitrary and capricious ... Samuel Taylor Coleridge, in his poem Kubla Khan, shared his conception of a mythical pleasure-dome. Unfortunately for a business entity named The Pleasure Zone, Inc., Prince George’s County and the City of College Park did not find that they had decreed how the business was ...

