Best Week, Worst Week: ‘Grace’s Law 2.0’ a step closer; Venable called out by law students

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2019

Supporters of anti-cyberbullying legislation got a boost from the Maryland Senate this week, while the Venable law firm was called out by law students over its use of mandatory arbitration clauses in employment agreements. Legal affairs writer Steve Lash reported on Thursday the Senate passed legislation to expand Maryland’s law against the cyberbullying of youngsters, dubbed ...

