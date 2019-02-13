Quantcast

Couples learn how to be romantic and business partners

Learning to communicate, setting clear boundaries key to successful teams

By: Associated Press Joyce M. Rosenberg February 13, 2019

Debbie and Gary Douglas sometimes need to remind each other, this is your business partner talking. In business together for 16 years, the Douglases have found that being co-owners of a public relations firm requires them to be more direct with each other than they once were as spouses. Like the time Debbie Douglas was on ...

