Quantcast

Federal program aims to attract providers to treat opioid crisis

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 13, 2019

The federal government wants to help attract more health care providers to treat people with substance use disorders, particularly in distressed areas like parts of Baltimore. The program would utilize the National Health Service Corps to help clinicians repay their student loans if they agree to serve at an approved substance use disorder treatment site. The goal ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo