Frederick company receives corporate culture award

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2019

Carey International, Inc., a Frederick-based provider of chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management was named the 2019 recipient of the Corporate Culture Award by CCRA Travel Commerce Network, company officials said Wednesday. Carey International received the award during a Feb. 9 ceremony at The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor. ...

