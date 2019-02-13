Quantcast

Ginsburg’s illness puts spotlight on long-term court absences

By: Associated Press By Mark Sherman February 13, 2019

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has missed a month of Supreme Court arguments as she recovers from lung cancer surgery. But she is not the first justice to be away for a while and her absence hardly compares with those of some of her predecessors. The day before the Supreme Court began its term in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo