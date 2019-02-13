Quantcast

Lorien updates brand personality with new logo

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2019

Ellicott City-based Lorien Health Services introduced a new logo Wednesday to reflect its dedication to delivering progressive health care and leading the nursing home and assisted living industry into the future, company officials said. The new logo presents a more modern aesthetic to better convey the 40-year-old family-owned company’s approach to caring for its aging residents. ...

