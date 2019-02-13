Quantcast

White supremacist sentenced for killing black man with sword

By: Associated Press February 13, 2019

NEW YORK — A white supremacist who killed a black man with a sword as part of an attack that authorities said was intended to incite a race war has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. James Jackson was sentenced on Wednesday. He admitted to fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in March 2017 after stalking ...

