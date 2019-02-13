Quantcast

Md. legislation would stiffen penalties for ransomware attacks

By: Capital News Service Jared Beinart February 13, 2019

ANNAPOLIS— Using ransomware to hold computers hostage would draw stiffer penalties under legislation — prompted in part by attacks on Maryland hospitals over the past few years — state lawmakers are considering. The legislation, which would set tougher penalties for those convicted of ransomware crimes, was spurred by attacks like those on the University of Maryland ...

