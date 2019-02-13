Michael Tirone and Steven Milano | Weber Shandwick

Michael Tirone was named vice president for client digital experience and Steven Milano as a designer for user experience in the Baltimore office of Weber Shandwick.

Tirone will lead client marketing strategy and account team management for the agency’s telecommunications, energy, financial services and healthcare clients with an emphasis on B2B and B2C digital programs. Previously he was a senior digital marketing strategist at R2integrated, where he founded and ran a comprehensive, full-lifecycle content marketing strategy and execution service. Tirone brings his experience in social marketing, PR, SEO and paid campaigns for clients in the higher education, automotive and consumer products industries. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Loyola University Maryland, where he was a member of the Loyola Marketing Association, the acapella group and the men’s soccer club.

Milano will execute graphic design and user interface design projects for the firm’s energy, health care, financial services, consumer products and technology clients. Previously, Milano was a UI designer for Zenful, a California startup, and assistant designer for Earth Treks in Columbia. In addition to UI and UX design work, he has executed a variety of digital and social media ad campaigns, marketing materials design and photography projects. Milano earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County where he was a member of the Fencing Club and Rock Climbing Club.