SEC charges former Apple exec with insider trading

By: The Washington Post Hamza Shaban February 13, 2019

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against a former Apple executive Wednesday, alleging that he exploited his position as a high-ranking attorney to illegally trade Apple stock before the company disclosed its quarterly earnings report to investors. Gene Levoff, Apple's former senior director of corporate law and corporate secretary, "violated the duty of trust ...

