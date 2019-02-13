Quantcast

Stromberg to add chairman to titles at T. Rowe

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 13, 2019

William J. Stromberg will become chairman of the Board of Directors at T. Rowe Price Group this April, adding to his existing roles as the firm's president and CEO. Stromberg will become chairman at T. Rowe's annual meeting of stockholders this April when the current chairman, Brian Rogers, retires. "The Board values Bill's strong and collaborative leadership ...

