TEDCO’s president and COO has resigned

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 13, 2019

John Wasilisin has resigned as TEDCO’s president and chief operating officer, the state Technology Development Corporation said Wednesday. No reason was given for his departure, but it came at the same time as the agency has been hit with a highly critical legislative  audit. “John Wasilisin resigned effective 1/31/19 after over eleven years of great service ...

