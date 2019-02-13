Quantcast

Kansas didn’t use national voter database it runs last year

By: Associated Press February 13, 2019

A much-criticized national database that checks if voters are registered in multiple states wasn't used last year in Kansas, the state that administers it, the official overseeing the state's elections told lawmakers.

