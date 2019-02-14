Quantcast

Barbera backs measure to end judicial elections

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 14, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland should stop permitting the election of circuit court judges because the practice politicizes the judicial process, which must be free of even the appearance of being tainted by special interests or well-heeled donors, the state’s top jurist told a Senate committee Thursday. “We can get decent judges by election, but what you get ...

