Bluerock Value Exchange sells out Md. Class A multifamily 1031 exchange offering

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019

Bluerock Value Exchange announced Thursday the full subscription of a $26 million 1031 exchange program, BR Jefferson Place, DST, a Class A, 228-unit, apartment community in Frederick. The equity offering, which was made available to accredited investors seeking to complete a 1031 exchange, was fully reserved in less than 90 days. Nationally, BVEX ranked among the top four sponsors ...

