Quantcast

Hogan urges boost to Md. electric vehicle tax credits

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 14, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan took a spin around the State House in an effort to promote legislation that would increase a tax credit for purchasing electric vehicles. Hogan sat in the passenger seat as his wife, Yumi, pulled out of a parking spot in front of the building and went for a leisurely spin around ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo