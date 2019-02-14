ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Pessin Katz Law, P. A.’s (PK Law) Litigation Group is seeking an associate with two to five years of business and commercial litigation, insurance coverage, and regulatory litigation experience. Candidates should have excellent writing, research, and analytical skills. Trial experience and admission to Maryland Bar required.

PK Law is based in Towson and is one of the largest law firms in the Baltimore area. The firm is diverse and progressive, offers an excellent benefits package, a competitive compensation program and provides encouragement and support for associates to grow professionally.

Please send your cover letter and resume in confidence to:

