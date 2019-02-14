Quantcast

MVLS creates new tax hotline

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the Comptroller of Maryland and the Maryland State Bar Association Taxation Section announced Thursday a new tax hotline to easily connect low-income Marylanders and recently furloughed federal employees, including contractors, with volunteer attorneys and other tax professionals. The volunteers will provide free guidance and resources for taxpayers in need of ...

