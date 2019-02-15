Chris McMillan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Ryan Dewey | Live Casino and Hotel

Live Casino and Hotel added its management team with the additions of Chris McMillan as director of application development, Christopher Fitzgerald as director of finance and Ryan Dewey as director of audio visual.

In his new position, McMillan will be responsible for managing Live Casino & Hotel’s databases. His team will also enhance the casino’s information security and application design with a focus on architecture, analysis and development. McMillan started at Live Casino & Hotel in 2015 as a senior developer. Prior to that, he spent 17 years in the IT industry, with 11 years as a specialist in application development, where he enhanced efficiency and innovation. Currently, McMillan serves as an executive member on the Teradata Analytics Universe steering committee. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and received a Master’s Degree in computer science from Lamar University.

As the new director of finance for the hospitality division, Fitzgerald will oversee and enforce all the financial operations of Live Casino & Hotel. Additional responsibilities will include managing cash flow, preparing budget forecasts and guaranteeing the security of all personal and financial information. Fitzgerald brings 19 years of hospitality experience and more than a decade of accounting and finance experience to his new role. Fitzgerald is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore with a degree in hotel and restaurant management accounting.

Dewey has been with Live Casino & Hotel since 2013. In his new position as director of audio visual, he will be responsible for overseeing the production and audio-visual components across the property’s numerous entertainment locations, including the new state-of-the-art Live Event Center. Dewey has more than a decade of experience in the AV industry, working on national tours, corporate events and concert productions. Dewey is a Certified Technology Specialist of Infocomm International and a graduate of International Academy of Design and Technology.