Quantcast

ELIZABETH L. HAMMOND, et al. v. MICHAEL COX, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2019

Civil litigation -- Number of claims -- Particular, discrete transaction Anthony A. Hammond, Jr. died on December 20, 2012, as the result of a gunshot wound inflicted by Cpl. Michael Cox, a Maryland State Police officer who, at the time of the incident, was on duty and in pursuit of Hammond. Suit was filed in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo