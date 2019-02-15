Quantcast

Marriott International declares quarterly cash dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2019

Bethesda-based hotel giant Marriott International Inc. announced Friday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 29 to shareholders of record as of March 1. Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott ...

