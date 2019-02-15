Quantcast

Md. lawmakers consider ‘overdose prevention sites’ as fentanyl deaths rise

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 15, 2019

Maryland lawmakers will consider once again a proposal to create safe drug consumption sites for opioid users, but the legislation could be too politically difficult to pass. The legislation would authorize, on a pilot basis, safe injection sites, also known as overdose prevention sites, where people could use opioids near trained staff who can help if ...

