NRP Group breaks ground on 272-unit multifamily community

By: Sean Wallace February 15, 2019

The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, broken ground on The Axiom at Cabin Branch, an upscale 272-unit rental apartment community in Cabin Branch, Montgomery County's new neo-traditional development in Clarksburg. Axiom will be directly adjacent to the new Clarksburg Premium Outlets, an upscale outlet mall developed by Simon and New England Development. The ...

