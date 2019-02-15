Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $40M financing for Marriott hotel

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. structured $40 million in financing for the new AC Marriott hotel in Tucson, Arizona. Completed in fall 2017, the eight-story, 136-key property marks the first hotel built in downtown Tucson since the early 1970s. Within its first year of operation, the hotel far exceeded pro forma and occupancy expectations ...

