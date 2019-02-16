Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Independent Can Co. weathers tariff storm; TEDCO reeling after audit, COO departure

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2019

A Maryland manufacturer in the crosshairs of losing $1 million because of U.S. steel tariffs last summer is now optimistic about 2019, while another blow to TEDCO this week has left the tech development group scrambling after the sudden departure of its president and chief operating officer. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Monday that Belcamp-based Independent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo