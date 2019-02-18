ADVERTISEMENT

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY – FAMILY LAW

Busy Award-Winning Anne Arundel County Law Office has an immediate opening for an Associate Attorney. Qualified Candidates must have a minimum of three (3) years legal experience in domestic litigation, specifically with discovery. The position also requires domestic courtroom experience, along with excellent writing and organizational skills. We handle cases in Circuit and District Courts in the surrounding counties. Salary commensurate with experience. The right candidate will be eligible for benefits including health and retirement. We can also negotiate compensation for new client acquisitions. Applicant must provide resume, references and salary requirements.