Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Senate panel’s move could stop handgun permit board from operating

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 18, 2019

A Senate committee's recommendation to reject three of Gov. Larry Hogan's appointments could effectively stop, at least temporarily, the state Handgun Permit Review Board from operating. Three members of the board were voted down Monday evening by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee after a two-week delay. Republicans in the minority on the committee complained the vote ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo