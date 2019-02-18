Quantcast

February 18, 2019

LAW OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
The Hartford Financial Services Group, is seeking for an experienced Law Office Administrator to join our MD Staff Legal Office in Hunt Valley, MD.
Any interested candidate can review an in-depth job description at https://thehartford.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobdetail.ftl?job=1900484 and complete an application.
Or please feel free to reach out to Alec Strohmaier at Alexander.Strohmaier@TheHartford.com.

