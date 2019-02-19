Quantcast

ARTHUR B. BUNDICK v. WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF APPEALS

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Administrative law -- Subdivision application -- Regulatory compliance This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Washington County, the Honorable Dana Moylan Wright presiding, which affirmed a decision rendered by the Washington County Board of Appeals in a dispute over a subdivision application. The appellant is Arthur B. Bundick, a neighboring property ...

