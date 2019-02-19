Quantcast

Busch, Miller appoint recreational marijuana panel

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 19, 2019

Leaders of the General Assembly announced the membership of a much-expected work group that could move the state toward the legalization of recreational marijuana. The announcement by House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. adds the final 13 members to a panel that is tasked with developing policies that could lead ...

