Quantcast

CASI Pharmaceuticals gets OK for lymphoma drug trial

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Rockville-based CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to begin clinical trials for Zevalin, an FDA-approved ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company currently is addressing certain requirements provided by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo