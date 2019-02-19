Quantcast

COUNTY COUNCIL OF PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND SITTING AS THE DISTRICT COUNCIL v. BARNABAS ROAD ASSOCIATES, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Zoning -- Special exception -- Substantial evidence The County Council of Prince George’s County, sitting as the District Council, has appealed from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County reversing the Council’s decision to deny the application of Barnabas Road Associates, LLC (“Barnabas”) for a special exception to operate a concrete recycling facility. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo