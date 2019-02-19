Quantcast

Fugue named one of Md.’s best tech startups

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Fugue, a Frederick-based cloud infrastructure security and compliance company, was named one of the best tech startups in Maryland by industry publication Tech Tribune. The company was recognized for its revenue potential, leadership team, brand and product traction and competitive landscape and on the strength of its self-healing cloud infrastructure solutions, which allow enterprises operating on cloud at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo