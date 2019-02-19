Quantcast

House committee considers wage history bill once more

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 19, 2019

For the third year in a row, activists, attorneys and business groups met Tuesday afternoon at the House Economic Matters Committee in Annapolis to consider a bill that would prohibit employers from asking job applicants about their salary history. House Bill 634, titled Wage History and Wage Range, would require employers with 15 or more employees ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo