KAMAL MUSTAFA, et. al. v. CARRIE M. WARD, et. al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Civil litigation -- Order requiring leave to file -- Need for hearing This case arises from an order being issued by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County that prohibits Kamal and Fatima Mustafa from filing as self-represented litigants, any new pleadings or requests for subpoenas in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, without obtaining written leave ...

